Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Monday despite a slight decrease in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,800 per tola after gaining Rs700 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,014 after an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,054 per ounce, after a decrease of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.