AIRLINK 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.27%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.78%)
DGKC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-4.03%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.42%)
PIAA 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.96%)
PPL 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.52%)
SNGP 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.18%)
TRG 80.75 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.79%)
UNITY 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.49%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,471 Decreased By -28 (-0.43%)
BR30 22,064 Decreased By -202.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 02:39pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble opened up on Tuesday, helped by stable oil prices and low demand for forex by exporters ahead of tax payments.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.24% stronger against the dollar at 92.16 and had lost 0.05% to trade at 100 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.16% against the yuan to 12.74.

The Russian currency on Monday hit a one-week high, as markets opened for the first time since the latest round of Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow.

In a note, Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at the banki.ru online marketplace, said that stable oil prices and seasonal demand for roubles by exporters to make tax payments was keeping the rouble strong. “As a result, the American currency may retreat below 92 roubles during trading,” he said.

The rouble should be at least temporarily buttressed by month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.41% at $82.87 a barrel. Russia on Tuesday banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1, due to shortages and high domestic prices.

Russian stock indexes were up on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.23% to 1,100 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.20% higher at 3,219 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Operation Swift Retort anniversary: armed forces vow to respond to aggression ‘with full might’

Oil prices rise amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Read more stories