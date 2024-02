HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started slightly up on Tuesday after US markets fell following record-setting gains last week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.1 percent, or 10.89 points, to 16,645.63.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent, or 4.19 points, at 2,972.83, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also fell 0.1 percent, or 1.96 points, to 1,675.19.