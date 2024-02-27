AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
SAU, Sindh Govt host workshop on Citizens' Budgeting -2024-25

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Finance Department of the Government of Sindh, hosted a consultative workshop on "Citizens' Budgeting for the fiscal year 2024-25." The workshop aimed to provide stakeholders with insights into budget utilization and its significance.

The Workshop was chaired by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. The Additional Secretary Muhammad Afzal Channa from the Finance Department, who briefed attendees on Citizen Budget, financial reforms, and the role of the Sindh government and finance department in development.

He emphasized the incorporation of suggestions from various perspectives over the past two years to enhance budget reform efforts.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the importance of transparency and public participation in budget allocation, stressing that these practices not only enhance budget utilization but also boost the province's confidence in national and global economic development.

Dr. Habib Magsi, Chairman of the Department of Economics at Sindh Agriculture University, provided insights into the workshop's agenda. A significant number of participants from Sindh Agriculture University, agricultural research, and civil society actively engaged in discussions during the workshop.

Discussions during the Q&A session focused on the impact of budget allocation on development, education, health, and various public services in Sindh, with valuable recommendations provided by attendees.

The presence of notable figures such as social activist Zahida Detho, Dr. Velo Soothar, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Aslam Memon, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Ahmed Tunio, and Dr. Hakimzadi contributed to the richness of the workshop's dialogue.

