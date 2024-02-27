PARTLY FACETIOUS: BISP the only success story?

“So what about The Samdhi?”

“Why? I mean, after you wasted reams of paper to assess his performance as finance minister unsatisfactory?”

“I didn’t refer to him as former finance minister, did I?”

“I don’t get you! Facts are facts: he is a four-time former finance minister.”

“Right one time more at this position than his counterpart…don’t look so baffled I was referring to his counterpart Samdhi.”

“Hmmm, Julius Caesar refused the crown thrice, there is a song about three times a lady…”

“Four times a…a…well I can’t think of any number attached to being a gentleman. The only proverb I can think of is the one about a gentleman who should be ashamed if his deeds don’t match his words.”

“Well, that’s a tough one to apply to Dar - he actually believes that his performance as a four time finance minister has been exemplary and…”

“But…but…but…”

“Don’t splutter, for many I know their perceptions about themselves do not match the ground realities…”

“But the ground realities are so obvious…”

“Not if you are living in subsidized government housing with subsidised utilities and no dearth of dollars in foreign banks…”

“Right, but I heard he is not an acceptable candidate for Finance Minister and…”

“He is the body and soul of Nawaz Sharif – he will get something…yes I know I know that the party has ceded the senate chairmanship to Zardari sahib but…”

“Anyway, the finance minister is the most important position these days, so what other key position is on offer for the guy?”

“That’s wrong to look at his prospects.”

“Given Nawaz Sharif’s sentiments, Dar will get a key position, and so I disagree.…”

“Which ministry is doing well?”

“Well it isn’t power, it isn’t commerce, it isn’t industries, it isn’t…”

“Think there must be some ministry that is doing well?”

“Benazir Income Support Programme…”

“The PPP wants that one, and besides after finance it would be a demotion.”

“Hmmm, any ministry after finance would be demotion… deputy prime minister…”

“Perhaps de facto, but Dar likes visibility and all…”

“Going back to your question the IT industry is not doing badly, yes internet access, social media access, is kinda sporadic these days, but there is tremendous potential and some forward movement and…”

“Potential, potential, potential, anyway let Dar get that, and then we can see its systematic spiral and….”

“Down or up spiral…”

“That would be telling.”

