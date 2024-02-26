AIRLINK 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.06%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
DGKC 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
HBL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.66%)
KOSM 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.45%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 126.93 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.19%)
PAEL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIAA 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PRL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.51%)
PTC 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
SEARL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.04%)
SNGP 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.31%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.66%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,525 Increased By 84.4 (1.31%)
BR30 22,450 Increased By 351.1 (1.59%)
KSE100 63,588 Increased By 772.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 21,412 Increased By 279 (1.32%)
Punjab Assembly session begins

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2024 11:48am

The Punjab Assembly session began on Monday to elect the province’s chief minister.

PML-N has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the chief minister-ship, aiming for her to become the country’s first-ever female chief minister.

Whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal with Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as its candidate.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan will preside over the session today.

In a related development on Saturday, Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He defeated the candidate fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in a secret ballot, where he garnered 224 votes, surpassing his opponent, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, who received 96 votes.

Earlier, newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly were sworn in on Friday.

