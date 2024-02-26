Punjab Assembly session begins

The Punjab Assembly session began on Monday to elect the province’s chief minister.

PML-N has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the chief minister-ship, aiming for her to become the country’s first-ever female chief minister.

Whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal with Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as its candidate.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan will preside over the session today.

In a related development on Saturday, Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He defeated the candidate fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in a secret ballot, where he garnered 224 votes, surpassing his opponent, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, who received 96 votes.

Earlier, newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly were sworn in on Friday.