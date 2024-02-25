AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-25

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Hassan Abbas Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

LAHORE: In election held on Saturday, Malik Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Mus-lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. His triumph came after defeating the candidate fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in a secret ballot, where he garnered 224 votes, surpassing his opponent, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, who received 96 votes.

Notably, five votes from the SIC were cast in favour of Malik Ahmed Khan.

Meanwhile, in the race for the deputy speaker, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar of PML-N defeated his rival Moin Riaz from the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Punjab MPAs sworn in amid delays, tension

The second session of the newly-elected Punjab Assembly commenced under the chairmanship of outgoing Speaker Sibtain Khan. Tensions flared during the session as members of the PML-N and SIC, who secured victory with the backing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), engaged in heated exchanges.

A total of 322 MPA-elects participated in the voting process for the assembly speaker, while 16 candidates opted to abstain from the proceedings.

Following his election, Speaker Sibtain Khan administered the oath to Malik Ahmed Khan, who assumed his responsibilities promptly.

The assembly session, initially delayed by one-and-a-half hours due to protests both inside and outside the legislative premises, witnessed a robust presence of law enforcement personnel to maintain order.

Additionally, six MPAs, including leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and independent candidates took their oaths during the session, marking their official induction into the assembly.

During the session, SIC leader Rana Aftab criticized the proceedings, labelling them as unconstitutional and illegal due to the absence of SIC members from the reserved seats. He vowed to challenge any decisions made by the assembly in court.

Responding to Aftab’s remarks, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Ahmad emphasised the importance of adhering to constitutional procedures, particularly regarding the allocation of reserved seats.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced its support for PML-N candidates for key positions in the Punjab Assembly, including the chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker, signalling a broader coalition within the assembly.

He said we had requested speaker Malik Ahmed Khan to constitute a committee for the removal of the hurdles in the way of making province of South Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly PMLN Sunni Ittehad Council PA speaker Malik Ahmed Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories