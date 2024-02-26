AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Feb 26, 2024
Opinion Print 2024-02-26

Political impasse set to stretch out?

Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

It seems some more surprises are in store for this beleaguered nation of over 220 million people. Yes, people are again in an extremely difficult situation in which it is impossible to make any progress. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has been assailed by some political parties for causing a considerable controversy by not summoning the National Assembly. They argue that the elections were held on February 8 and the constitution of Pakistan has clearly stated that the National Assembly “shall meet” 21 days after the holding of general election. But the President seems to have a plausible answer in this regard.

According to him, as reported by media while quoting sources, the House is still incomplete on account of pending issue of reserved seats that needs to be resolved or adjudicated prior to the convening of National Assembly. In my view, it is not President of Pakistan who has created a new political impasse in the country; it is in fact Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that has deprived Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of reserved seats by ignoring the spirit of Constitution.

One must not lose sight of the fact that ECP along with the current interim government did not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a level playing field prior to the elections; and an identical treatment is being meted out to this party (PTI-backed successful candidates are now being represented by SIC under an agreement or arrangement) insofar as the formation of the next government is concerned. Like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others, SIC deserves allocation of seats in accordance with its numbers or strength.

Syeda Nasrin Jawwad (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Arif Alvi PTI ECP SIC

