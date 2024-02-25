KPRA to launch registration drive

PESHAWAR: To facilitate taxpayers at their doorsteps the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has announced to conduct a two-week-long registration drive throughout the province starting from Monday, February 26 till March 9 this year.

On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, teams from KPRA will conduct door-to-door visits to the business premises of people associated with the services sector to provide on-the-spot registration facilities to them.

"Taxpayers are our stakeholders and their utmost facilitation is our top priority. We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their jobs. Anyone associated with the services sector can take benefit of the Registration Drive and can instantly register his/her business with KPRA," said Fouzia Iqbal in her message here on Saturday.

She added that KPRA teams will personally visit the business premises, a step to facilitate them in the best possible manner. The teams of KPRA will be available to provide on-the-spot registration or any other assistance relating to registration, tax payments, and monthly returns filing with KPRA. People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone, or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, Sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is obligatory to register the business first and this registration drive is aimed at providing the facility to the business community of KP at their doorstep. All they need to do is to cooperate with the teams visiting their business premises. Your cooperation in this regard will be instrumental in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and our future generation.

