Educational institutions: Sindh announces holiday

KARACHI: Sindh Government has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on February 26, on account of Shab-e-Barat.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of College Education Department shall remain closed on Monday (February 26, 2023) on account of Shab-e-Baraat (15th Shaban),” the notification issued by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world observe Shab-e-Barat every year. The night commonly dubbed as ‘The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness’ comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramazan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding the next year’s lives, deaths, bestowments, and blessings.