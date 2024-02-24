AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

Seminar on ‘Work Based Harassment’ held at LUMHS

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

HYDERABAD: The Seminar on “Work Based Harassment” was held on Friday at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro.

While addressing more than 200 female postgraduate students the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the most effective weapon against harassment is prevention. Harassment does not disappear on its own. In fact, it is more likely that when the problem is not addressed, the harassment will worsen and become more difficult to remedy as time goes on.

He further added that most successful preventive strategies and plans on harassment require the involvement of all those concerned and a clear statement of intent. The statement of intent should reflect a real commitment from all parties concerned to recognize the importance of the fight against harassment in the workplace.

The Vice Chancellor further added that university has been initiating multiple steps to ensure the security for the female doctors so that our female undergraduate and post graduate students can work in a peaceful and stress free atmosphere. He informed that the University has established female hostels within one boundary wall with provision of highest security along with all the facilities including a newly established sports complex and other needful necessities for our female students so that they should not leave the secured premises for their day-to-day requirements, other than attending their duties. To facilitate the postgraduate students, the University is providing transport from Jamshoro to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and back during the night shift.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan urged the postgraduate students to identify their problems and the same may be communicated to the administration immediately for prompt response. He added that the training of postgraduate students is being monitored vigilantly, so that they can complete their skillful training in a proper way, to clear their exams and obtain the postgraduate degrees to serve the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

seminar LUMHS

Comments

200 characters

Seminar on ‘Work Based Harassment’ held at LUMHS

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories