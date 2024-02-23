AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai: what to catch at Alserkal Art Week

  • Will run February 25-March 3 at Alserkal Avenue, Pakistani artists Rashid Rana and Hamra Abbas slated to attend
Faiza Virani Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 05:08pm
Photo courtesy Alserkal
Photo courtesy Alserkal

With Dubai Art Season already underway, Alserkal Art Week is slated to run from February 25-March 3 with the aim of presenting contemporary art to the public. Pakistani artists Rashid Rana and Hamra Abbas are scheduled to attend for various projects.

Taking place at Alserkal Avenue – a cultural hotspot hosting contempory art galleries – the festival will run as a prelude to, and in conjunction with Art Dubai – one of the region’s largest art fairs.

The arts festival is a popular one and draws in plenty of visitors, featuring installations, exhibitions, slow art walks, workshops, pop-ups. Also part of art week is Alserkal Lates – a buzzing event on Tuesday, February 27 (10am to 10pm) complete with Slow Art Walks being hosted throughout the evening.

‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’: Dubai Art Season 2024 gets under way

Rashid Rana will also be holding a meet and greet at the space of his solo exhibition ‘It Lies Beyond’ at Volte Art Projects on February 27.

On March 3, artist Hamra Abbas and writer Hammad Nasar will mark the launch of her monograph ‘Every Color is a Shade of Black’ published by COMO Museum of Art in Lahore, Pakistan.

Abbas’ work, ‘Every Color is a Shade of Black’, curated by Lawrie Shabibi, will also be on display in Alserkal Avenue.

Also on view at Zawyeh Gallery will be a group exhibit titled ‘Posters for Gaza’, depicting Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

‘Beacon of innovation’: Dubai Design Week brings together global creative community

The opening day – February 25 – will also hold a Farmer’s Market, featuring local farmers with organic products in the main lane of the Avenue.

On February 29, Jaipur Rugs will feature a collaboration of five artists from the Middle East with five weavers from Jaipur who have created unique textile artworks that explore identity, culture and environmental and social phenomenon.

Also read:

MENA Dubai Rashid Rana Art Dubai Alserkal Art Week

Comments

200 characters

Dubai: what to catch at Alserkal Art Week

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1.5%

Newly-elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

PTI tones down stance on approaching IMF, says Pakistan should continue to engage lender

PPP finalises Murad Ali Shah’s name for Sindh CM

Red Sea is temporary issue, can reach CIS countries through Pakistan: CEO Dubai’s DP World

Pakistan dynasty’s crown jewel breeds resentment

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

G20 says two-state solution only answer to Israel-Palestinian conflict

With spears and shields, India’s Nihang Sikh warriors join farmers’ protest

Read more stories