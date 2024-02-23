Dubai: what to catch at Alserkal Art Week

With Dubai Art Season already underway, Alserkal Art Week is slated to run from February 25-March 3 with the aim of presenting contemporary art to the public. Pakistani artists Rashid Rana and Hamra Abbas are scheduled to attend for various projects.

Taking place at Alserkal Avenue – a cultural hotspot hosting contempory art galleries – the festival will run as a prelude to, and in conjunction with Art Dubai – one of the region’s largest art fairs.

The arts festival is a popular one and draws in plenty of visitors, featuring installations, exhibitions, slow art walks, workshops, pop-ups. Also part of art week is Alserkal Lates – a buzzing event on Tuesday, February 27 (10am to 10pm) complete with Slow Art Walks being hosted throughout the evening.

‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’: Dubai Art Season 2024 gets under way

Rashid Rana will also be holding a meet and greet at the space of his solo exhibition ‘It Lies Beyond’ at Volte Art Projects on February 27.

On March 3, artist Hamra Abbas and writer Hammad Nasar will mark the launch of her monograph ‘Every Color is a Shade of Black’ published by COMO Museum of Art in Lahore, Pakistan.

Abbas’ work, ‘Every Color is a Shade of Black’, curated by Lawrie Shabibi, will also be on display in Alserkal Avenue.

Also on view at Zawyeh Gallery will be a group exhibit titled ‘Posters for Gaza’, depicting Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

‘Beacon of innovation’: Dubai Design Week brings together global creative community

The opening day – February 25 – will also hold a Farmer’s Market, featuring local farmers with organic products in the main lane of the Avenue.

On February 29, Jaipur Rugs will feature a collaboration of five artists from the Middle East with five weavers from Jaipur who have created unique textile artworks that explore identity, culture and environmental and social phenomenon.