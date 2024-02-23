AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

BR Web Desk Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 12:06pm

Bullish momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it remains keen to work with the new government, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to gain over 300 points during trading on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,216.11 level, an increase of 301.77 points or 0.49%.

Index-heavy sectors including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL were trading in the green.

The improvement in sentiment comes after the IMF said it looks forward “to working with the new government” of Pakistan.

In a press briefing on Friday, Julie Kozack stated: “During the period of the caretaker government, the authorities have maintained economic stability.

“This has been done through strict adherence to fiscal targets while also protecting the social safety net. It has been done by maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and to continue to build up foreign exchange reserves.”

In a key development, Bloomberg News, citing a Pakistani official, reported on Thursday that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year.

The country will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

On Thursday, PSX witnessed a range-bound session, as investors looked for more clarity on both the political and economic fronts, to settle at 61,914.34 level.

Globally, Asian shares climbed Friday following a day of record highs in Japanese, US and European markets after demand for AI-powering chips drove tech gains.

Investors celebrated on Thursday as bumper profits reported by US chip giant Nvidia, seen as a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, helped boost Tokyo’s benchmark index past a record high set in 1989.

This is an intra-day update

