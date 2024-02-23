AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
DGKC 67.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.27%)
OGDC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.52%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.33%)
SNGP 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,363 Increased By 31.1 (0.49%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 62,216 Increased By 301.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 63.7 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

StanChart announces $1bn share buyback, dividend hike as 2023 profit rises 18%

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 10:34am

HONG KONG/LONDON: Standard Chartered PLC on Friday reported 2023 pre-tax profit rose 18%, in line with forecasts, and rewarded shareholders with a $1 billion share buyback and a jump in dividend.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for 2023 reached $5.09 billion, in line with $5.1 billion from 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank took a $850 million impairment mainly from its stake in Chinese lender Bohai Bank, its second time writing down the value of the unit as the lender was hit by increasing bad loans as growth in the world’s second-largest economy sputtered.

The hefty loss in China, a core target for StanChart’s strategy, underlines the challenge it faces to expand in the country as policymakers struggle to arrest a deepening property crisis and weak consumer confidence.

A fresh $150 million writedown of its stake in Bohai Bank, following a $700 million hit earlier this year, reduced its value to $700 million from $1.5 billion at the start of the year.

StanChart said banking industry challenges and the uncertainty swirling around the property market were to blame for the decline in the stake’s current value.

The London-headquartered lender also announced a final dividend of $560 million or 21 cents per share, resulting in a 50% increase of full year dividend payout to 27 cents, greater than a consensus view of 23.7 cents.

Standard Chartered Pakistan delivers a record operating profit

CEO Bill Winters said in a release that the bank targets to return at least $5 billion over the next three years.

The bank set out restrained new guidance on its future performance, saying it expected income to grow 5-7% between 2024 and 2026, as against 10% growth in 2023.

The lender said it would aim to increase return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, ‘steadily’ from the current level of 10% to 12% by 2026.

“The ‘last mile’ of inflation may prove stickier than expected, and geopolitical risks abound,” Group Chairman José Vinals said in the release.

“As we begin 2024, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, increasing uncertainty for nations in Europe and elsewhere.”

Standard Chartered

Comments

200 characters

StanChart announces $1bn share buyback, dividend hike as 2023 profit rises 18%

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

Read more stories