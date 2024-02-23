KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,914.34 High: 61,952.1 Low: 61,460.45 Net Change: 355.18 Volume (000): 171,780 Value (000): 8,655,501 Makt Cap (000) 2,027,156,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,449.60 NET CH (+) 52.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,287.44 NET CH (-) 39.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,736.19 NET CH (+) 112.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,706.02 NET CH (-) 2.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,727.09 NET CH (+) 5.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,746.61 NET CH (+) 184.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 22- February-2024 ====================================

