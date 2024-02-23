Markets Print 2024-02-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,914.34
High: 61,952.1
Low: 61,460.45
Net Change: 355.18
Volume (000): 171,780
Value (000): 8,655,501
Makt Cap (000) 2,027,156,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,449.60
NET CH (+) 52.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,287.44
NET CH (-) 39.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,736.19
NET CH (+) 112.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,706.02
NET CH (-) 2.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,727.09
NET CH (+) 5.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,746.61
NET CH (+) 184.17
------------------------------------
As on: 22- February-2024
====================================
