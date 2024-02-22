Barrister Ali Zafar to run for PTI chairman in intra-party polls, says Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that senior party leader Barrister Ali Zafar will run for the party’s chairmanship during the upcoming intra-party polls.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

“God willing, intra-party elections will be held on the 3rd March in which the candidate for our chairman will be Ali Zafar and the candidate for general secretary will be Umar Ayub,” he said.

“This is Khan Sahib’s decision,” he added.

Gohar lamented that a PTI delegation was not allowed to meet Imran in jail, despite the court’s order.

He asserted that the PTI would play its role in Parliament and would work on moving the parliamentary system forward.

Talking about the formation of coalition government, Gohar said this would be the first time that those with stolen mandate will be sitting in the assemblies.