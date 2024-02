ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to hold intra-party elections afresh within two weeks, which the party had postponed due to its leadership’s busy schedule in the February 08 general elections.

The sources privy to the development said that after consultations with the incarcerated party founding chairman, the party’s core committee decided to hold the intra-party elections within two weeks.

