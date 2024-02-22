AIRLINK 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.66%)
Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2024 11:30am

Indus Motor Company (IMC) reported on Thursday a profit of Rs4.96 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 89% when compared with earnings of Rs2.63 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The rise in profit comes despite lower revenue during the period.

As per the latest consolidated financial statements available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the automaker’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs63.07 in 1HFY24 compared with EPS of Rs33.43 in 1HFY23.

The board of directors also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs13.2 per share i.e. 132%. This is in addition to the first interim cash dividend of Rs24.5 per share i.e. 245%, already paid.

During 1HFY24, the auto assembler posted revenue of Rs50.91 billion as compared to Rs86.83 billion in the same period of the previous year, a decline of 41%.

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

However, despite lower revenue, the company managed to post a gross profit of Rs4.72 billion in 1HFY24, as compared to the loss of Rs2.85 billion registered in same period last year, largely due to the lower cost of sales.

This translated into a profit margin of 9% in 1HFY24, as compared to -3% in SPLY.

The company saw its other income reduce 38%, from Rs8.62 billion in 1HFY23 to Rs5.32 billion in 1QFY24.

Indus Motor’s finance cost decreased to Rs62.3 million in 1HFY24, compared to Rs68.7 million in 1HFY23.

Consequently, the automaker’s profit before tax clocked in at R7.35 billion in 1HFY24, as compared to Rs3.76 billion in SPLY, a jump of 96%.

During 1HFY24, the company paid Rs2.4 billion in taxation, as compared to Rs1.1 billion in 1HFY23.

Feb 22, 2024
Reduced sales but increase in profit - that clearly translates of overpricing of cars beyond limits! Good job!
