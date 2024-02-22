AIRLINK 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.57%)
BOP 6.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
HUBC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.91%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 116.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
PAEL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.35%)
PPL 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SEARL 52.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.71%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.00 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.52%)
UNITY 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,311 Increased By 25.1 (0.4%)
BR30 21,641 Increased By 55 (0.25%)
KSE100 61,802 Increased By 242.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,792 Increased By 73.8 (0.36%)
Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average hit an all-time high on Thursday, breaking levels last seen in 1989 during the halcyon days of the bubble economy.

The Nikkei rose to as high as 39,017.64 shortly after the midday break, as chip-related stocks jumped after US chipmaker Nvidia’s outlook beat market expectations.

The previous record was 38,957.44, scaled on the last trading day in December 1989. On that day, the benchmark index closed at 38,915.87.

Tokyo stocks close lower

The 34 years it has taken to regain its footing is a record, too, for a major market and is a decade longer than Wall Street took to recoup losses from the 1929 crash and Great Depression.

The Nikkei’s rally has defied a recession in Japan, wars in Europe and the Middle East, a global inflation shock and rising rates worldwide.

Trade exposure has helped insulate it from deteriorating domestic demand while a weak currency has boosted exporters’ earnings.

The milestone also finally draws a line under decades of lacklustre performance that had kept global investors away.

Corporate governance changes in Japan are driving buybacks and unwinding cross-holdings, and foreigners are now spurring the rally with the likes of large investment from Warren Buffett in 2020 putting the spotlight on attractive valuations.

A robust earnings season and a falling yen, which is back near 150 per dollar level, as well as expectations that the Bank of Japan will stick with ultra-easy monetary policy for a while yet have supercharged the market at the start of 2024.

A Reuters poll published on Feb. 22 showed analysts had raised year-end forecasts from 35,000 in November to now expect the Nikkei at 39,000 at the end of 2024.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share

