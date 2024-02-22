KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Hafnia Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan 19-02-2024
Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd
B-1 Zao Disc Alpine Marine 19-02-2024
Galaxy Chemical Services
B-5 ND Disc Rock WmaShipcare 16-02-2024
Armonia Phosphate
B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Alpine Marine 15-02-2024
Wheat Services
B-9/B-8 Euphoria D/L Tasamarine& 21-02-2024
Container Logistics
B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024
Spring in Bulk International
B-11 JinAo Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Feng Disc General Legend Shipping
Shou Hai Cargo & Logistics 19-02-2024
B-14/B-15 Egale Disc Wheat Ocean 16-02-2024
Services
B-17/B-16 AAI Disc Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024
Evolution Wheat Agencies
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S 09-02-2024
Shipping line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024
Agencies
B-28/B-29 Ever Utile D/L Green Pak 20-02-2024
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Ian H Disc Allied Logistic 20-02-2024
Containers Smc Pvt. Ltd
Sapt-4 Xin Shan Disc Load Cosco Shipping 20-02-2024
Tou Container Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H 21-02-2024 Disc Allied Logistic
Containers Smc Pvt. Ltd
Ever Utile 21-02-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T. Mardan 21-02-2024 D/63702 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corpt
Yateeka 21-02-2024 D/2000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
GSL 21-02-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Elizabeth Pvt Ltd.
X-Press 21-02-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Salween Shipping Agency
Seapan 21-02-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Amazon Pakistan
Jolly Rosa 21-02-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport (Pvt) Ltd
Medi Chiba 22-02-2024 D/14591 Alpine Marine
Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd
Banglar 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Ocean Services
Agradoot Bean Oil
M.t. Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corpt
Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pak
KslQingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 General Seahawks Pvt Ltd
Cargo
Yangze 8 22-02-2024 D/59100 Wheat Ocean Service
in Bulk
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Captain Karam 21-02-2024 Wheat -
Ym Express 21-02-2024 Container Ship -
Meizan 21-02-2024 Container Ship -
Cscl Jupiter 21-02-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Feb. 20, 2024
MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean World Feb. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean Feb. 18, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Weco Palm oil Alpine Feb. 18,2024
Madeleine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Canola Ocean Feb. 20, 2024
Champion Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Simaisma LNG G.S.A Feb. 20, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Weco
Madeleine Palm oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean World Feb.21, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Feb. 21, 2024
Xpress
Salween Containers Xpress Feerder -do-
Chemroad
Haya Chemicals Alpine -do-
Corona, Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
Agia Eirini
Force Coal Alpine -do-
Sunny Bay Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Jade
Prosperity Coal Ocean World -
Fame Soyabean Ocean Services -
seed
Stefanost Wheat Alpine -
Medi Chiba Canola Alpine -
Evriali Wheat Unicorn -
Han He Rice East Wind -
Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder -
Fast Cement Globel Marine -
Shimanammi
Star Bentonite Universal -
Rong Da
Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend -
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha Containers Feb. 21, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde Containers Maersk Pak -do-
APL Le Havre Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 22, 2024
Mombasa
Express Containers Feb. 23, 2024
Hansa
Rotenburg Containers -do-
=============================================================================
