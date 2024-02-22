Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Hafnia Disc.Jp-1 Gas Pakistan 19-02-2024 Yangtze (Pvt) Ltd B-1 Zao Disc Alpine Marine 19-02-2024 Galaxy Chemical Services B-5 ND Disc Rock WmaShipcare 16-02-2024 Armonia Phosphate B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Alpine Marine 15-02-2024 Wheat Services B-9/B-8 Euphoria D/L Tasamarine& 21-02-2024 Container Logistics B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024 Spring in Bulk International B-11 JinAo Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Feng Disc General Legend Shipping Shou Hai Cargo & Logistics 19-02-2024 B-14/B-15 Egale Disc Wheat Ocean 16-02-2024 Services B-17/B-16 AAI Disc Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024 Evolution Wheat Agencies Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S 09-02-2024 Shipping line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024 Agencies B-28/B-29 Ever Utile D/L Green Pak 20-02-2024 Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Ian H Disc Allied Logistic 20-02-2024 Containers Smc Pvt. Ltd Sapt-4 Xin Shan Disc Load Cosco Shipping 20-02-2024 Tou Container Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ian H 21-02-2024 Disc Allied Logistic Containers Smc Pvt. Ltd Ever Utile 21-02-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T. Mardan 21-02-2024 D/63702 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corpt Yateeka 21-02-2024 D/2000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd GSL 21-02-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Elizabeth Pvt Ltd. X-Press 21-02-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Salween Shipping Agency Seapan 21-02-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Amazon Pakistan Jolly Rosa 21-02-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport (Pvt) Ltd Medi Chiba 22-02-2024 D/14591 Alpine Marine Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd Banglar 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Ocean Services Agradoot Bean Oil M.t. Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corpt Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pak KslQingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 General Seahawks Pvt Ltd Cargo Yangze 8 22-02-2024 D/59100 Wheat Ocean Service in Bulk ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Captain Karam 21-02-2024 Wheat - Ym Express 21-02-2024 Container Ship - Meizan 21-02-2024 Container Ship - Cscl Jupiter 21-02-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Feb. 20, 2024 MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean World Feb. 18, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean Feb. 18, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Weco Palm oil Alpine Feb. 18,2024 Madeleine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Canola Ocean Feb. 20, 2024 Champion Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Simaisma LNG G.S.A Feb. 20, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Weco Madeleine Palm oil Alpine Feb.21, 2024 Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean World Feb.21, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Feb. 21, 2024 Xpress Salween Containers Xpress Feerder -do- Chemroad Haya Chemicals Alpine -do- Corona, Palm oil Alpine -do- Ullswater LPG M. International -do- Agia Eirini Force Coal Alpine -do- Sunny Bay Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Jade Prosperity Coal Ocean World - Fame Soyabean Ocean Services - seed Stefanost Wheat Alpine - Medi Chiba Canola Alpine - Evriali Wheat Unicorn - Han He Rice East Wind - Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder - Fast Cement Globel Marine - Shimanammi Star Bentonite Universal - Rong Da Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend - Rigel Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Wide Alpha Containers Feb. 21, 2024 Maersk Cabo Verde Containers Maersk Pak -do- APL Le Havre Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 22, 2024 Mombasa Express Containers Feb. 23, 2024 Hansa Rotenburg Containers -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024