Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Hafnia         Disc.Jp-1      Gas Pakistan       19-02-2024
                  Yangtze                       (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               Zao            Disc           Alpine Marine      19-02-2024
                  Galaxy         Chemical       Services
B-5               ND             Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        16-02-2024
                  Armonia        Phosphate
B-6/B-7           Vela Star      Disc           Alpine Marine      15-02-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-9/B-8           Euphoria       D/L            Tasamarine&        21-02-2024
                                 Container      Logistics
B-10/B-11         Great          Disc Wheat     North Star         19-02-2024
                  Spring         in Bulk        International
B-11              JinAo          Load           Bulk Shipping      12-02-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Feng           Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Shou Hai       Cargo          & Logistics        19-02-2024
B-14/B-15         Egale          Disc Wheat     Ocean              16-02-2024
                                                Services
B-17/B-16         AAI            Disc           Bulk Shipping      16-02-2024
                  Evolution      Wheat          Agencies
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S                09-02-2024
                                                Shipping line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Rakan 5        Load Rice      Bulk Shipping      13-02-2024
                                                Agencies
B-28/B-29         Ever Utile     D/L            Green Pak          20-02-2024
                                 Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Ian H          Disc           Allied Logistic    20-02-2024
                                 Containers     Smc Pvt. Ltd
Sapt-4            Xin Shan       Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     20-02-2024
                  Tou            Container      Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H             21-02-2024     Disc                         Allied Logistic
                                 Containers                      Smc Pvt. Ltd
Ever Utile        21-02-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T. Mardan       21-02-2024     D/63702                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship.Corpt
Yateeka           21-02-2024     D/2000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
GSL               21-02-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
Elizabeth                                                            Pvt Ltd.
X-Press           21-02-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Salween                                                       Shipping Agency
Seapan            21-02-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Amazon                                                               Pakistan
Jolly Rosa        21-02-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                          Transport (Pvt) Ltd
Medi Chiba        22-02-2024     D/14591                        Alpine Marine
                                 Canola                    Services (Pvt) Ltd
Banglar           22-02-2024     D/8000 Soya                   Ocean Services
Agradoot                         Bean Oil
M.t. Quetta       22-02-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship.Corpt
Uafl Liberty      22-02-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Wide Alpha        22-02-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                  Express Pak
KslQingyang       22-02-2024     D/19008 General             Seahawks Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
Yangze 8          22-02-2024     D/59100 Wheat                  Ocean Service
                                 in Bulk
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Captain Karam     21-02-2024     Wheat                                      -
Ym Express        21-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Meizan            21-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Cscl Jupiter      21-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              BeksNazk       Wheat          East Wind       Feb. 20, 2024
MW-2              Visayas        Rice           Ocean World     Feb. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Atsugi     Coal           Ocean           Feb. 18, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Weco           Palm oil       Alpine           Feb. 18,2024
                  Madeleine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea            Canola         Ocean           Feb. 20, 2024
                  Champion                      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Simaisma       LNG            G.S.A           Feb. 20, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Weco
Madeleine         Palm oil       Alpine                          Feb.21, 2024
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS Atsugi        Coal           Ocean World                     Feb.21, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen         Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 21, 2024
Xpress
Salween           Containers     Xpress Feerder                          -do-
Chemroad
Haya              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Corona,           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
Agia Eirini
Force             Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Sunny Bay         Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Jade
Prosperity        Coal           Ocean World                                -
Fame              Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
                  seed
Stefanost         Wheat          Alpine                                     -
Medi Chiba        Canola         Alpine                                     -
Evriali           Wheat          Unicorn                                    -
Han He            Rice           East Wind                                  -
Blue Cecil        Corn           X-press Feeder                             -
Fast              Cement         Globel Marine                              -
Shimanammi
Star              Bentonite      Universal                                  -
Rong Da
Chang Sha         Gen. Cargo     Legend                                     -
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wide Alpha        Containers                                    Feb. 21, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde             Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
APL Le Havre      Containers     Maersk Pak                     Feb. 22, 2024
Mombasa
Express           Containers                                    Feb. 23, 2024
Hansa
Rotenburg         Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

