Israeli missile attack hits high-security district in Syrian capital

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 12:57pm

DAMASCUS: Several Israeli missiles hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria’s capital Damascus on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

The neighbourhood hosts residential buildings, schools and Iranian cultural centres, and lies near a large, heavily-guarded complex used by security agencies.

US lawmakers hopeful of pause in Gaza war before Ramadan

The district was targeted in an Israeli attack in February 2023 that killed Iranian military experts.

Syrian state news agency SANA said an “Israeli attack” had targeted a residential building but made no mention of casualties.

It published an image of the charred side of a multi-storey building.

Witnesses heard several back-to-back explosions.

The blasts scared children at a nearby school and ambulances rushed to the area, the witnesses told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s nearly 12-year conflict.

China disappointed over US veto on Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote

Its support for Damascus and the Lebanese group Hezbollah has drawn regular Israeli air strikes meant to curb Tehran’s extraterritorial military power.

