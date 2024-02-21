AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate cut outlook with Middle East tensions

Reuters Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 08:57pm

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, stabilising from losses in the previous session, as growing expectations that cuts to U.S. interest rates will take longer than thought balanced ongoing concerns over attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures fell by 14 cents, or 0.17%, to $82.20 a barrel by 1511 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were lower by 9 cents, or 0.12%, at $76.95.

The Brent and WTI contracts fell from near three-week highs on Tuesday, dropping by 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Oil dips as demand outlook remains uncertain

The premium of front-month April Brent futures over September contracts - known as backwardation, and a sign of a tightly supplied market - hit its highest since Oct. 31 on Monday at $3.64 a barrel, though has since cooled off to around $3.50.

Tuesday’s drop was “inspired by a lack of any further conflict news from the world’s clash points as markets had to settle on what was bothering the macro world,” PVM analyst John Evans said in a note published on Wednesday morning.

Concerns that rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could take longer than thought have weighed on the outlook for oil demand. U.S. inflation data last week pushed back expectations for an imminent start to the Fed’s easing cycle, with economists polled by Reuters now forecasting a cut in June.

“Brent has regained a measure of its historic behavioural tendency to track equities, in recent times and this has tied some of its moves into the debate on the path of interest rates that are influencing equities,” Investec head of commodities Callum Macpherson told Reuters.

Minutes from the Fed’s January monetary policy meeting, due at 1900 GMT, will offer further clues on the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

But Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab strait have continued to stoke concerns over freight flows through the critical waterway. Drone and missile strikes have hit at least four vessels since last Friday.

Washington on Tuesday again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The U.S. is instead pushing for a ceasefire conditional on the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Oil Economic growth US interest rates Red Sea Brendon McCullum WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate cut outlook with Middle East tensions

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

SJC proceedings against judge to continue even after resignation, rules Supreme Court

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

Read more stories