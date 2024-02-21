AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-21

Oil dips as demand outlook remains uncertain

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with an uncertain outlook for global demand knocking value off crude futures contracts despite some risk premium from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent futures fell $1.44 or 1.7% to $82.12 a barrel by 11:27 a.m. EST (1627 GMT). The six-month spread for Brent on Tuesday was also at its highest since October, a sign of a tighter market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery fell 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.49 a barrel, after earlier paring $1. The March WTI contract gained 36 cents or 0.45% to $79.55 a barrel ahead of its expiry during the session.

There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to a US public holiday.

Crude markets were “marginally lower” in “quiet trading over the Presidents’ Day holiday in the US and as demand concerns offset ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Various countries are increasing efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as the threat of an Israeli assault on the city of Rafah looms. The UN has warned an assault “could lead to a slaughter.”

Shipping has suffered as the conflict in the Middle East threatens to escalate, with energy markets particularly vulnerable. In support of Palestinians, Iran-aligned Houthis have increased attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit by drone and missile strikes since Friday.

But the conflict in the Middle East, one of the world’s major oil-producing regions, has not been enough to counter crude investors’ worries about flagging global demand.

China announced its biggest ever reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate on Tuesday, the largest since the reference rate was introduced in 2019 and far more than analysts had expected.

Oil prices Oil Israel Hamas conflict

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips as demand outlook remains uncertain

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories