AIRLINK 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.02%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
DGKC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.64%)
KOSM 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.81%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
OGDC 115.34 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.63%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
PPL 104.15 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.42%)
PRL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.58%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.38 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.55%)
SNGP 63.87 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.62%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,244 Increased By 80.9 (1.31%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By 356.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 61,140 Increased By 675.3 (1.12%)
KSE30 20,559 Increased By 261.5 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research CHCC (Cherat Cement Company Limited) 150.00 Increased By ▲ 2.73%

Cherat: Rain in a drought

BR Research Published 21 Feb, 2024 08:29am

What would lead to the highest-ever quarterly earnings for a cement manufacturer like Cherat Cement (PSX: CHCC)? Hint, it isn’t massive demand. Amid an economy that is very evidently out of kilter, cement companies are performing exceptionally well, owing mainly to the pricing power they have enjoyed in the markets they operate in, together with reasonable and cost-efficient adjustments to their coal sources. In 2Q, Cherat’s profits are impressive and its margins are improving.

The revenue profile of Cherat suggests demand has not been great during 2QFY24 as with other cement companies. At the same time, exports have been likely growing their share in the sales mix making space for themselves where domestic market has remained dull. In the first quarter, volumetric sales in tonnage for Cherat was overall down 1 percent, but revenue grew 11 percent year on year, due to strong retention. One could argue that the higher cost of construction was bound to affect demand at some point, which is now clearly materializing. In 2QFY24, revenues fell 2 percent compared to the same period last year; and only slightly above the first quarter. If retention remained the same as the first quarter, offtake was likely down.

Down, but not out and unperturbed by the revenue reduction, the company’s earnings grew 20 percent during the quarter compared to 2QFY23. Despite a higher tax incidence (34% of earnings), at roughly Rs1.9 billion, this is the highest quarterly earnings for Cherat. To celebrate, the company offered interim dividends to its shareholders during the quarter, as opposed to no dividend paid this period last year, or even just last quarter.

Cherat has kept its finance costs and overheads under control; finance costs declined to 4 percent of revenue as compared to 5 percent in 2QFY23 due to reduced debt as the company has been making advance payments against its loans. Lean administrative and sales expenses (3% of revenue) also proved promising for the bottom-line.

Cement demand is not projected to improve substantially in the upcoming weeks—for one, buying power of private sector will remain subdued due to prevailing and continually rising inflation precipitated by energy and power tariffs. Thus far, companies have shielded their profitability from tanking through prudent cost optimization and strong pricing power in the domestic market, exporting however much they can to not have capacities laying idle. Perhaps, if all things remain same, profitability will too.

Cement sector cement manufacturers Cement price CHCC Cherat Cement cement sales

Comments

200 characters

Cherat: Rain in a drought

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories