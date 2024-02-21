AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Stakeholders urged to prevent post-harvest losses in agriculture

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

HYDERABAD: National and international experts, committed to addressing the food and nutrition shortages in the country, have stated that failure to take appropriate measures will severely affect the future generations of Pakistan due to food shortages in pregnant women and children under the age of five.

They urged all stakeholders to prevent post-harvest losses in agriculture, expand nutrition awareness programmes at the university level, and focus on rural health and poverty.

They said while addressing the Second Annual Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) Conference organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, on Tuesday at main Auditorium Hall.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri highlighted that 45% of children under five years of age in Pakistan are affected by food shortages, with over 32% being underweight for their age and 15% suffering from severe malnutrition. He emphasized the need for collaboration among scientific institutions, experts, and stakeholders to ensure food security.

“The climate change has had negative effects on agricultural production and its quality, which is also posing further risks to food security,” he added.

Special guest Agha Fakhar Hussain, Director General of Sindh Food Authority, emphasized the importance of addressing health hazards associated with harmful food and announced the expansion of the Food Business Monitoring System. Moreover, initiatives such as chemical analysis and microbiology laboratories are in progress, along with training and internship programmes for university graduates to play a role in local communities.

KOICA Pakistan’s Country representative, Jeho Weon, stated that they are aiding in food security projects, specifically those related to nutritional interventions, through collaborative efforts with the government.

Dr Kim Jae Han, Program Manager of Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center and Changnam National University, South Korea, stressed the need for increased attention to agricultural production and rural health. He emphasized the significance of nutrition and health education programmes at universities.

Director General of Sindh Agriculture Research, Noor Muhammad Baloch, emphasized the need to reclaim 8 million hectares of uncultivated land for agriculture and train rural women in kitchen gardening.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean of University of Agriculture Faisalabad, expressed hopes for fruitful outcomes from the conference, highlighting the benefits in food processing, value addition, food composition, maternal and child health, and education. He emphasized the role of Lady Health Workers, schools, and practitioners in educating families about the health of children and pregnant women.

James Robert Okoth of FAO underscored the importance of reducing post-harvest losses and paying attention to the health of children under five. He stressed the need for research on new nutritious food sources.

During the event, speeches were also delivered by Dr Akbar Zardari, Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr Tahseen Fatima, and Dr Shahzor Gul Khaskheli. Subsequently, esteemed guests inaugurated the Food Testing Laboratory, supported by the Sindh government’s Food Department, and showcased food items prepared by students.

A large number of representatives from South Korea, Karachi University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Sindh Agriculture Research, Agriculture Extension, various universities, educational research institutions, professors, and students participated in the event.

