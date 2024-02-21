JI to hold Palestine solidarity rally

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter amir, on Tuesday appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of systematic rigging in the February 8 polls.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he showed his concerns about the polls tampering and condemned the perpetrators of electoral fraud.

"The JI is staging a big rally in the megacity against the bogus elections results on February 24."

The JI leader censured the PCB for the KFC advertisement in its PSL tournament, appreciating the public for boycotting the matches.

He criticised the PCB for joining hands with the foreign food chain, which he said, is a brand supporting Israel. He said that the JI is all set to hold a Palestine solidarity rally in the megacity on February 23.

He again sought the judiciary intervention in the controversial electoral process in a bid to punish those responsible for rigging. "Discrepancies between the form 47 and form 45 will unearth the truth," Hafiz Naeem added.

The MQM, he said, is again being imposed on the public in Karachi, despite rejection in the February election. It is unacceptable, he added.

