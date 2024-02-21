AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
JI to hold Palestine solidarity rally

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter amir, on Tuesday appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of systematic rigging in the February 8 polls.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he showed his concerns about the polls tampering and condemned the perpetrators of electoral fraud.

"The JI is staging a big rally in the megacity against the bogus elections results on February 24."

The JI leader censured the PCB for the KFC advertisement in its PSL tournament, appreciating the public for boycotting the matches.

He criticised the PCB for joining hands with the foreign food chain, which he said, is a brand supporting Israel. He said that the JI is all set to hold a Palestine solidarity rally in the megacity on February 23.

He again sought the judiciary intervention in the controversial electoral process in a bid to punish those responsible for rigging. "Discrepancies between the form 47 and form 45 will unearth the truth," Hafiz Naeem added.

The MQM, he said, is again being imposed on the public in Karachi, despite rejection in the February election. It is unacceptable, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Palestine JI Hafiz Naeem Israel Hamas war solidarity rally Palestine solidarity rally

