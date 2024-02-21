PARTLY FACETIOUS: Explaining what actually constitutes the word ‘field’

“You think the Man Without a Portfolio took the decision to go Absent Without Leave (AWOL) and I am referring to his recent media talks where he urges the party leadership not to give the job to the man who would not give him a portfolio for sixteen long months while fully supporting Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) bid to be the chief minister of Punjab…”

“No, I don’t, be the directives in the form of a notification or not.”

“But he may feel a genuine grievance for after all Shehbaz Sharif never ever gave him a portfolio while he gave some 70 plus people portfolios or fancy titles at least and resentment may have dictated his recent remarks.”

“Resentment that simmered and spilled out as soon as Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) got her protocol as chief minister of Punjab by the caretakers.”

“That protocol at Punjab’s taxpayers’ expense clearly shows the nexus between the PML-N and the caretakers. And the lesson learned for The Man Who Must Not Be Named is to never ever again leave the field open.”

“Agreed, cause once you leave the field how can you then ask for a level playing field?”

“Get your facts about fields straight - a field is where the match is scheduled to be played; and if your team is not scheduled to play a match, then only then we go into the realm of the metaphorical of there being no playing field.”

“Hmmm, anyway The Man Without A Portfolio may have acted as per directives but whoever gave the directive perhaps was not aware that while the other team follows the rules of the game, yet the referee is not going to accept rule changes once the match has been engaged – you either follow all the rules that you agreed to or else all goals can be declared…declared…”

“Void if the iddat period is not completed.”

“Don’t be facetious, you can’t bring in religion to a playing field.”

“That has been known to happen in the Land of the Pure. Anyway, perhaps The Man Without a Portfolio was unaware of the deal. I mean he saw the pomp surrounding the Sharifs from 21 October onwards and perhaps mistakenly thought that as the referee was not allowing for a review of some of his decisions…”

“Stop right there - Milton wrote, and so sepulchred in such pomp doth lie that kings for such a tomb would wish to die.”

“Kings or queens or princesses hoping to become a queen.”

“Take out of my quote of Milton what you will.”

