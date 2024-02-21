AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-21

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Explaining what actually constitutes the word ‘field’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

“You think the Man Without a Portfolio took the decision to go Absent Without Leave (AWOL) and I am referring to his recent media talks where he urges the party leadership not to give the job to the man who would not give him a portfolio for sixteen long months while fully supporting Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) bid to be the chief minister of Punjab…”

“No, I don’t, be the directives in the form of a notification or not.”

“But he may feel a genuine grievance for after all Shehbaz Sharif never ever gave him a portfolio while he gave some 70 plus people portfolios or fancy titles at least and resentment may have dictated his recent remarks.”

“Resentment that simmered and spilled out as soon as Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) got her protocol as chief minister of Punjab by the caretakers.”

“That protocol at Punjab’s taxpayers’ expense clearly shows the nexus between the PML-N and the caretakers. And the lesson learned for The Man Who Must Not Be Named is to never ever again leave the field open.”

“Agreed, cause once you leave the field how can you then ask for a level playing field?”

“Get your facts about fields straight - a field is where the match is scheduled to be played; and if your team is not scheduled to play a match, then only then we go into the realm of the metaphorical of there being no playing field.”

“Hmmm, anyway The Man Without A Portfolio may have acted as per directives but whoever gave the directive perhaps was not aware that while the other team follows the rules of the game, yet the referee is not going to accept rule changes once the match has been engaged – you either follow all the rules that you agreed to or else all goals can be declared…declared…”

“Void if the iddat period is not completed.”

“Don’t be facetious, you can’t bring in religion to a playing field.”

“That has been known to happen in the Land of the Pure. Anyway, perhaps The Man Without a Portfolio was unaware of the deal. I mean he saw the pomp surrounding the Sharifs from 21 October onwards and perhaps mistakenly thought that as the referee was not allowing for a review of some of his decisions…”

“Stop right there - Milton wrote, and so sepulchred in such pomp doth lie that kings for such a tomb would wish to die.”

“Kings or queens or princesses hoping to become a queen.”

“Take out of my quote of Milton what you will.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Explaining what actually constitutes the word ‘field’

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories