AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Israeli' ship targeted by Houthis is Liberia-flagged, says Ambrey

Reuters Published February 20, 2024

CAIRO: British maritime security firm Ambrey said that a container ship targeted by Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday was Liberia-flagged and headed for Somalia.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militia said it had targeted an Israeli cargo ship, the "MSC Silver", in the Gulf of Aden, next to the Red Sea, with a number of missiles.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea did not elaborate, but in a statement said the group had also used drones to target a number of U.S. warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea as well as sites in the southern Israeli resort town of Eilat.

"The Houthis characterised the vessel as Israeli. The operator was publicly listed as (in) cooperation with ZIM and regularly called (at) Israeli ports," the Ambrey advisory note said.

Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed during last week

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, commonly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company headquartered in Israel.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous regions, have attacked vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain and Israel, prompting retaliatory Western strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen.

The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians until Israeli forces stop their war in Gaza.

"There is no danger to international or European navigation so long as there are no aggressive operations, and thus, there is no need to militarise the Red Sea," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"What the world is impatiently waiting for is not the militarisation of the Red Sea, but rather an urgent and comprehensive declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza, for humanitarian reasons that are clear to anyone."

Yemen Gaza Houthis Red Sea Gaza war Israeli ship British maritime security U.S. warships

Comments

200 characters

'Israeli' ship targeted by Houthis is Liberia-flagged, says Ambrey

US vetoes Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire again, pushes alternative

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

After gaining over 700 points, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Security forces kills terrorist in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

PSL 2024 day 4 round-up: Mohammad Ali, Reeza Hendricks seal second win for Multan Sultans

Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

Read more stories