AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed during last week

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 11:08pm

CAIRO: The leader of Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that the group had been able to prevent Israeli-linked ships from passing through the Gulf of Aden over the last week.

“The Americans and the British failed to secure the passage of any ship heading to Israel. They were unable to protect these ships. They can no longer protect even American-British ships, and this is a real and major victory for us,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

Houthi, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, have repeatedly fired on international commercial ships since mid-November.

US imposes sanctions on Iran-backed network funding Yemen’s Houthis

Their targets have been vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain or Israel, according to shipping and insurance sources.

“The Israeli, American and British agenda seeks to bring an end to the Palestinian issue,” al-Houthi said. Houthi operations in the Red Sea, he said, were “legitimate (ones) to help support the people of Gaza and lift the siege being imposed on them.”

The Houthis say they have targeted shipping in solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around the African continent, and U.S. and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

Israel Yemen Palestinians Israel Hamas war Yemen's Houthis

Comments

200 characters

Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed during last week

PML-N fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM

Bilawal says PPP will support PML-N’s candidate for PM but won’t join cabinet

KSE-100 stages dramatic recovery after falling below 60k

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in centre, Punjab

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

South Africa asks World Court to weigh Israel’s Rafah offensive

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Read more stories