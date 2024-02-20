Security forces kills terrorist in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it said.

The DI Khan region has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities of late.

Last week, a police officer was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a policeman here in Sub-Division Darazinda.

According to a police spokesman, Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani was going to Darazinda police station for his duty when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way with firearms in the Morgah area.

Earlier on February 2, two more terrorists were killed when security forces conducted an IBO in DI Khan on the reported presence of these terrorists.

The ISPR said two high-value targets (HVT)terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell.