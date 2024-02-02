Two terrorists killed in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of these terrorists.

During the f operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists; as a result of which HVT terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024