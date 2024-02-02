AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

Two terrorists killed in D I Khan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of these terrorists.

During the f operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists; as a result of which HVT terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorists terrorists killed IBO terrorists attacks DIK

Two terrorists killed in D I Khan

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories