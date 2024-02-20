AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.24 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 117.16 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.88%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 104.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 62.7 (1.02%)
BR30 21,253 Increased By 287.1 (1.37%)
KSE100 60,994 Increased By 534 (0.88%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 151.7 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 transport ministers to meet online on Red Sea crisis, Japan says

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Transport ministers of G7 countries to hold an online conference on Tuesday at 1200 GMT to address the Red Sea crisis and its impact on maritime traffic, Japan’s transport ministry said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky to join G7 leaders video summit Wednesday: Japan

Representatives from the G7, which besides Japan includes the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada, will be joined by the European Union, the International Maritime Organization and the International Transport Forum to share information and discuss a possible joint statement, the ministry said.

Japan European Union Japanese Yen G7 countries Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki International Maritime Organization Red Sea crisis

Comments

200 characters

G7 transport ministers to meet online on Red Sea crisis, Japan says

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories