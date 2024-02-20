AIRLINK 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.46%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.7%)
PPL 105.31 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.53%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.98%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.24%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.27%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,222 Increased By 53.6 (0.87%)
BR30 21,199 Increased By 233.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 61,030 Increased By 570.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 20,505 Increased By 158.2 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares muted after five-session rally, tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 09:56am

BENGALURU: Indian shares were muted on Tuesday, dragged by auto stocks following a recent rally, and tracking their Asian peers after China’s efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19% at 22,079.20 as of 10:04 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12% to 72,621.44. Seven of the 13 major sectors declined, with the auto index, which had gained 5.5% over the last five sessions, losing 1% on the day.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small-caps advanced 0.2%, while mid-caps were relatively unchanged, outperforming the benchmarks.

Indian markets could see some consolidation in the next few sessions following the recent rally, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty 50 hit a record high for the sixth time in 2024 on Monday.

Both the Nifty 50 index and Sensex have gained in each of the previous five sessions, adding about 2.3% each, remaining resilient to fading hopes of an early Federal Reserve rate cut, which triggered a bout of foreign selling.

Asian markets fell 0.25%, as China’s decision to cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages in an attempt to revive its ailing property sector failed to bolster sentiment, leaving investors waiting for bigger stimulus measures.

Indian shares extend gains for fifth session; Nifty 50 scales new peak

Among individual stocks, Whirlpool of India dropped 3% as parent Whirlpool planned to sell a 24% stake in Indian unit this week at a 7.6% discount to Monday’s closing price, Reuters reported.

Biocon lost 2.5% following a Jefferies downgrade, which flagged further weakness in earnings amid lack of new launches in the biosimilars segment.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 5% after a report in the Economic Times said the company is making a final attempt to restart discussions with Japan’s Sony Group to revive their $10 billion merger deal.

Zee powered the media index 2% higher.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares muted after five-session rally, tracking Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories