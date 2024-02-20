AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Land worth Rs565m retrieved on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: Total of 86 acres of government land worth Rs565m was handed over on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R).

Various complaints from across the province filed a complaint in the office of the Ombudsman Punjab regarding the encroachment of the government land and requested that the government land be handed over from these encroaching mafias.

The Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) ordered to the relevant provincial officers that they should dispose of the said area owned by the provincial government as per the rules.

In this regard, a total of 86 acres of government land has been acquired, the market value of which is more than Rs56 Crore. The applicants expressed their gratitude to the Ombudsman Punjab.

