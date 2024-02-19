AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:40pm

GENEVA: The Red Cross said Monday it was trying to find out what happened to 23,000 people who have disappeared in the chaos of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was seeking to determine whether they had been captured, killed or had lost contact after fleeing their homes.

Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ICRC created a special bureau of its Central Tracing Agency (CTA) dedicated to searching for those missing on both sides in the conflict.

Ukraine PM seeks reconstruction help in Japan

“Not knowing what happened to a loved one is excruciating, and this is the tragic reality for tens of thousands of families, who live in a state of constant anguish,” CTA bureau chief Dusan Vujasanin said in a statement.

“Families have the right to know what happened to their relatives and, when possible, to exchange news with them.”

Russia claims ‘full control’ of Ukraine’s Avdiivka

The ICRC said that over the past two years it had received more than 115,000 phone calls, online requests, letters and in-person visits from desperate family members from both Russia and Ukraine looking for missing relatives.

By the end of January, the organisation and its partners had helped provide 8,000 families with information, it said.

The statement quoted some of their reactions after receiving news about a loved one.

“I didn’t hear anything for about two months. I felt dead during this time,” it quoted one person as saying after hearing their son was alive.

Vujasanin stressed however that many other families “remain without news”.

The ICRC set up its CTA system more than 150 years ago.

But the Russia-Ukraine division is the first dedicated CTA bureau set up for a specific international armed conflict in more than 30 years and is its largest operation since World War II.

It acts as a neutral intermediary between Russia and Ukraine, collecting, centralising, safeguarding and transmitting information from one side to the other.

The ICRC stressed that families have a right under international law to know the fate and whereabouts of their missing relatives.

“People who are held by a party to the conflict must be treated humanely and the dead must be handled in a dignified manner,” it said.

Ukraine Red Cross Ukraine conflict Ukraine aid invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Oil slips on demand jitters and profit-taking

IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

Read more stories