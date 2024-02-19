AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.98%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.67 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.3%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.64%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.37%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (7.65%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.56%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 104.76 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.93%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.51%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
SEARL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.83%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.69%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,170 Increased By 96.8 (1.59%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 673.4 (3.31%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 03:27pm

LONDON: Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1.25 cents on Monday as rival parties struggled to form a coalition government in the aftermath of contentious - and inconclusive - nationwide elections.

All bonds fell, but the April 2024 lost the most to trade at 95.88 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

The two main parties in the debt-laden South Asian country are expected to meet on Monday to try to smooth their differences and enable them to form a coalition government.

Pakistan Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil drops as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

Govt must reduce its footprint from businesses, says caretaker energy minister at KLF

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Read more stories