AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.76%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.07%)
DGKC 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.72%)
FFL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.64%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.14%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.77%)
HUBC 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.78%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.16%)
OGDC 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.11%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.58%)
PIAA 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
PPL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-4.15%)
PRL 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
PTC 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.22%)
SEARL 50.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-3.96%)
SNGP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.45%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.72%)
TPLP 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.98%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
UNITY 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.15%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -140.4 (-2.13%)
BR30 22,813 Decreased By -668.1 (-2.85%)
KSE100 63,031 Decreased By -1112.4 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,324 Decreased By -387.2 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 10:55am

SINGAPORE: Pakistan’s dollar-denominated government bonds slipped by as much as 2 cents on Friday as election results in the country slowly started to come in, with the main political parties tied neck and neck in early results.

The South Asian country is struggling to recover from an economic crisis while it grapples with rising militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.

Disbursement of SBA tranche: Dollar bonds extend rally on IMF approval

Most of its sovereign dollar bonds slipped, with the September 2025 bond dropping to 85 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s benchmark share index fell 3.4% in early trading on Friday, according to the stock exchange’s website.

Pakistan General elections General Election 2024 Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Read more stories