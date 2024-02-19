AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 17 and February 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory from PK-113

Read here for details.

  • Asif Zardari to be PPP’s candidate for presidency: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Social media platform X faces widespread outage in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PTI to form govt in Centre and provinces: Omar Ayub

Read here for details.

  • Nine terrorists killed by security forces in KP: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

Read here for details.

  • General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner’s allegations after he resigns

Read here for details.

  • GTPS, SPS Faisalabad: NPGCL, Wapda at odds over ownership rights

Read here for details.

