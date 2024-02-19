Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory from PK-113

Asif Zardari to be PPP’s candidate for presidency: Bilawal

Social media platform X faces widespread outage in Pakistan

PTI to form govt in Centre and provinces: Omar Ayub

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in KP: ISPR

Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner’s allegations after he resigns

GTPS, SPS Faisalabad: NPGCL, Wapda at odds over ownership rights

