Pakistan

Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

  • Mehmood Khan will work as the party's acting chairman
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 05:39pm

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak resigned from the party leadership, Aaj News reported.

In a surprising turn of events, the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted defeat in the recently held elections, wherein the PTI-P failed to secure any seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khattak also declared his departure from the party's membership.

However, he further revealed that Mehmood Khan, the party leader, will continue to serve as the acting chairman until a new party chairman is elected.

The development comes days after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether.”

Aamir Feb 17, 2024 06:08pm
Disgraceful person. Glad to see him go
Bk Feb 17, 2024 06:14pm
Good riddance! Amazing that what IK said came true…leave PTI and your political career will be over…IK truly is a person with vision…
