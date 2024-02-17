Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak resigned from the party leadership, Aaj News reported.

In a surprising turn of events, the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted defeat in the recently held elections, wherein the PTI-P failed to secure any seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khattak also declared his departure from the party's membership.

However, he further revealed that Mehmood Khan, the party leader, will continue to serve as the acting chairman until a new party chairman is elected.

The development comes days after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether.”