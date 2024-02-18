PTI to form govt in Centre and provinces: Omar Ayub

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the prime minister’s slot Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said his party would make the government in Centre as well as provinces.

Speaking to a press conference along with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raoof Hasan, Omar said the party won majority seats despite it was deprived of the iconic bat symbol and its leaders and workers were arrested.

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

“We declare the rigging in recent elections mother of all riggings and we strongly reject it,” he said, adding that “public voice” should be heard and PTI should be returned its due seats.

“There is a trust deficit even between those beneficiaries of the election rigging, including Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party,” Omar maintained.

The “engineered” vote of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan led to economic uncertainty and the country’s growth process turned negative from positive, he said.

Judicial commission demanded

Gohar Khan reiterated his claim that PTI won nearly 180 National Assembly seats in the general elections, but later they were “rigged” when the Form 47 were issued.

“We won a total of 42 seats in KP, 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, and 4 seats in Balochistan,” Gohar said. “We have Form 45 of these constituencies so do other political parties.”

“Form 47 and 48 should be made on the data given in Form 45,” he added.

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

PTI leader said the provincial results were deliberately delayed to dilute his party’s majority.

“The statement from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha was an endorsement of the PTI’s stance that the February 8 polls were rigged,” Gohar asserted. “A judicial commission should be formed now for the inquiry of manipulation in election results.”

Liaquat Ali Chattha on Saturday resigned from his post after admitting responsibility for “election rigging”.

Addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he maintained that he failed to conduct fair and transparent elections in the Rawalpindi Division; therefore, was stepping down from his office. “I accept responsibility of rigging in Rawalpindi division and resigning from my post, as well as, surrendering myself to police.”