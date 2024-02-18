AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory from PK-113

BR Web Desk Published February 18, 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a notification for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gundapur’s victories from national and provincial seats in Dera Ismail Khan.

Gandapur had won NA-44 and PK-113 with significant margins as an independent candidate, however, the ECP had withheld notifications on both seats.

The development will clear a major hurdle between him and the Chief Minister House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It should be noted that PTI founder Imran Khan has already nominated Gandapur for chief minister of KP. But, before taking oath for the post, he will have to vacate his National Assembly seat.

According to the ECP’s guidelines, Ali Amin will be required to join a political party within three days.

If he does not join any political parliamentary party within the stipulated time, after notification, then he will be considered an independent candidate for the next five years

Comments

