Social media platform X faces widespread outage in Pakistan

Internet monitor Netblocks on Saturday reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan.

Users encountered either non-existent or extremely delayed platform accessibility while Netblocks verified that X was experiencing "national-scale" disruption.

“Live metrics show a new national-scale disruption to X/Twitter in #Pakistan amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud,” a post on X said.

Last month, social media platforms were down in Pakistan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was holding its second online power show.

Later, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) claimed that the internet service was disrupted due to a technical fault.