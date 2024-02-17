AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Pakistan

Social media platform X faces widespread outage in Pakistan

  • Users face slow or non-existent accessibility to the platform
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2024

Internet monitor Netblocks on Saturday reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan.

Users encountered either non-existent or extremely delayed platform accessibility while Netblocks verified that X was experiencing "national-scale" disruption.

“Live metrics show a new national-scale disruption to X/Twitter in #Pakistan amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud,” a post on X said.

Last month, social media platforms were down in Pakistan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was holding its second online power show.

Later, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) claimed that the internet service was disrupted due to a technical fault.

Pakistan social media X

