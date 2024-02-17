AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in KP: ISPR

  • Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2024 09:41pm

Nine terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the military's media wing reported.

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Tank District, while seven terrorists were killed in another operation by the security forces in South Waziristan District, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

But after fighting valiantly during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam embraced Shahadat.

According to the statement, Pakistan's security forces are committed to eliminating the threat of terrorism from the country, and the valiant sacrifices made by our soldiers only serve to bolster this determination.

terrorism ISPR

Comments

200 characters

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in KP: ISPR

General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner's allegations after he resigns

Section 144 in force in Islamabad as PTI holds protests

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

Hamas chief insists on Gaza ceasefire

Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

'Extraordinary opportunity' for Israel to normalise ties with Arab states: Blinken

At least 273 people detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny: rights group

Ten killed in India fireworks factory fire: police

Taliban govt sets conditions for participation in key Doha talks

Read more stories