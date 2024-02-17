Nine terrorists killed by security forces in KP: ISPR

Nine terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the military's media wing reported.

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Tank District, while seven terrorists were killed in another operation by the security forces in South Waziristan District, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

But after fighting valiantly during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam embraced Shahadat.

According to the statement, Pakistan's security forces are committed to eliminating the threat of terrorism from the country, and the valiant sacrifices made by our soldiers only serve to bolster this determination.