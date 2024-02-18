AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Gusty winds, dry weather likely from today

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: Intermittent gusty winds are likely to sweep through the city with dry weather and misty mornings from Sunday till February 19, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The windy weather may also grip other parts of the province over the period it said that “however, windy condition is likely over most parts of the province on Sunday and Monday”.

For the upcountry, it warned that heavy rains and snow may cause closures to roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from February 18 to February 30.

It added that there is also a possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Over the next 24 hours: Partly cloudy to complete cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm and snow over mountain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northern Balochistan.

Intermittent moderate to heavy rain and snow are likely in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat. Isolated hailstorm is also expected over the period.

