Weekly SPI inflation jumps 34.25pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation increased by 34.25 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to an increase in the prices of gas (1108.59 percent), tomatoes (134.09 percent), wheat flour (66.12 percent) and sugar (54.59 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended on 15th February 2024 decreased by 0.78 percent due to decline in the prices of eggs (28.82 per cent), chicken (4.23 per cent), onions (3.48 per cent), LPG (2.85 per cent), gur (1.13 per cent), wheat flour (0.32 per cent), tomatoes (0.29 per cent), masoor (0.28 per cent), and mustard oil (0.18 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 33.25 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (1108.59 per cent), tomatoes (134.09 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), cigarettes (77.13 per cent), wheat flour (66.12 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), sugar (54.59 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), gur (49.38 per cent), salt powdered (39.97 per cent) tea Lipton (33.22 per cent), garlic (32.06 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of bananas (18.29 per cent), mustard oil (15.67 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (15.34 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (10.35 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (9.56 per cent), LPG (8.50 per cent), and diesel (0.33 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 per cent) items increased, 11 (21.57 per cent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 315.18 points against 317.65 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889 Rs29,517, Rs29, 518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.78 per cent, 0.82 per cent, 0.72 per cent, 0.77 per cent and 0.77 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include bananas (4.64 per cent), potatoes (2.80 per cent), matchbox (1.31 per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(1.29 per cent), cooked daal (0.77 per cent), shirting (0.63 per cent),energy saver Philips (0.62 per cent), moong (0.56 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.56 per cent), mutton (0.48 per cent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.44 per cent), Georgette (0.40 per cent), cooked beef (0.39 per cent), maash (0.35 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.31 per cent), pulse gram (0.22 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality (0.22 per cent), curd (0.20 per cent), tea prepared (0.19 per cent), beef with bone (0.13 per cent), garlic (0.03 per cent), and sugar (0.01 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period review include eggs (28.82 per cent), chicken (4.23 per cent), onions (3.48 per cent), LPG (2.85 per cent), gur (1.13 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.32 per cent), tomatoes (0.29 per cent), masoor (0.28 per cent), mustard oil (0.18 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.11 per cent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.04 per cent).

