Islamabad asks Kabul to address genuine security concerns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday rejected Afghan interim government senior official self-serving and fanciful claims on the legality and sanctity of the Pakistan-Afghan border and advised Kabul to address Islamabad genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention.

In response to media queries regarding remarks of Deputy Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch lamented the Afghan official public pronouncements aimed at trying to divert public attention.

Any self-serving and fanciful claims regarding the legality and sanctity of the Pak-Afghan border cannot change the facts of geography, history and international law, she said.

She also that the Afghan side will be well advised to address Pakistan genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention by such unfortunate public pronouncements. Pakistan remains committed to facilitating fully regulated movement of people and goods across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border based on norms of interstate relations. We will continue to take steps to this end, she added.

