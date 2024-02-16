AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 16 Feb, 2024 04:41pm

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Friday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs212,400 per tola after gaining Rs1,300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs182,099 after an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,025 per ounce, after an increase of $12 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

