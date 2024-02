KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s current account surplus narrowed to 253.4 million ringgit ($53.05 million) in the fourth quarter from 9.1 billion ringgit in the July to September period, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 6.4 billion ringgit in the fourth quarter, compared to a net outflow of 14.1 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.