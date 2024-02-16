Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs 2.73, HSD by Rs 8.37 per litre

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $8.05bn

Read here for details.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail

Read here for details.

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan’s ‘internal matter’

Read here for details.

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

Read here for details.

PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’

Read here for details.

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

Read here for details.

Board of Revenue Sindh notifies e-registration in registrar offices in Karachi

Read here for details.

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Read here for details.