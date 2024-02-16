BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 15, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs 2.73, HSD by Rs 8.37 per litre
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $8.05bn
- Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail
- US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan’s ‘internal matter’
- Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023
- PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’
- PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24
- Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee
- Board of Revenue Sindh notifies e-registration in registrar offices in Karachi
- Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur
