AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.62 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.16%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SNGP 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.87%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,210 Increased By 15.1 (0.24%)
BR30 20,957 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 61,003 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 20,504 Increased By 22.8 (0.11%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Feb, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs 2.73, HSD by Rs 8.37 per litre

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $8.05bn

Read here for details.

  • Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail

Read here for details.

  • US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan’s ‘internal matter’

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

Read here for details.

  • PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’

Read here for details.

  • PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

Read here for details.

  • Board of Revenue Sindh notifies e-registration in registrar offices in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Read here for details.

