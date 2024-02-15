AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $8.05bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stand at $13.15 billion
BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2024 08:03pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $13 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.05 billion as of February 9, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.15 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.1 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 9-Feb-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 13 million to US$ 8,056.5 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $173 million.

