SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $8.05bn
- Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stand at $13.15 billion
Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $13 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.05 billion as of February 9, data released on Thursday showed.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.15 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.1 billion.
The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.
“During the week ended on 9-Feb-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 13 million to US$ 8,056.5 million,” it said.
Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $173 million.
